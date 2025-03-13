Americas > Regulatory, financial pressures mount on food industry to slash livestock methane, report warns

Regulatory, financial pressures mount on food industry to slash livestock methane, report warns

Published 22:47 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:47 on March 13, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Food companies must act swiftly to reduce methane emissions from livestock supply chains or risk financial, regulatory, and reputational fallout, a major sustainability advocacy group has warned.
Food companies must act swiftly to reduce methane emissions from livestock supply chains or risk financial, regulatory, and reputational fallout, a major sustainability advocacy group has warned.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.