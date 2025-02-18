Asia Pacific > New Zealand’s Fonterra announces cash payments to farmers that cut emissions

New Zealand’s Fonterra announces cash payments to farmers that cut emissions

Published 05:31 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:31 on February 18, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra will introduce payments for farms that achieve emissions reductions below certain thresholds, it announced Tuesday.
New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra will introduce payments for farms that achieve emissions reductions below certain thresholds, it announced Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.