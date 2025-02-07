BECCS, DAC small factor in net-zero Canada -report
Published 23:43 on February 7, 2025 / Last updated at 23:43 on February 7, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
New projections by a federal regulator suggest carbon capture technologies like bioenergy power generation with carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (BECSS), and direct air capture (DAC) aren't yet ready to play a major role in Canada’s net-zero future.
New projections by a federal regulator suggest carbon capture technologies like bioenergy power generation with carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (BECSS), and direct air capture (DAC) aren't yet ready to play a major role in Canada’s net-zero future.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.