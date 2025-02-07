Americas > US CCS projects may capture more than 30 MtCO2 annually from ethanol production -research

Published 14:52 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:52 on February 7, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

By the end of 2024, 51 carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the US were in the planning stages aiming to store at least 30.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year from ethanol refineries, according to a research study released Wednesday.
By the end of 2024, 51 carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the US were in the planning stages aiming to store at least 30.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year from ethanol refineries, according to a research study released Wednesday.


