US CCS projects may capture more than 30 MtCO2 annually from ethanol production -research
Published 14:52 on February 7, 2025 / Last updated at 14:52 on February 7, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
By the end of 2024, 51 carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the US were in the planning stages aiming to store at least 30.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year from ethanol refineries, according to a research study released Wednesday.
By the end of 2024, 51 carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the US were in the planning stages aiming to store at least 30.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year from ethanol refineries, according to a research study released Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.