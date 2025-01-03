Several countries to use international carbon markets to achieve Paris goals, while others keep options open

Published 16:32 on January 3, 2025 / Last updated at 16:32 on January 3, 2025 / Sara Stefanini, Alejandra Padin-Dujon, Dimana Doneva, Allison Gacad, Brandon Mulder and Graham Gibson / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Mexico, Other APAC, Switzerland, Voluntary

A handful of mostly developing countries said they intend to use the Article 6 carbon markets to help finance their Paris Agreement climate plans by 2030 — or are keeping open the option to do so, according to the first round of transparency reports to be submitted to the UN every two years.