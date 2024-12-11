EU conservatives pushing to cancel CO2 fines for carmakers
Published 17:27 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on December 11, 2024 / Frédéric Simon, Emanuela Barbiroglio and Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA
Lawmakers from the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) have called on the EU to find ways of avoiding fines for carmakers that fail to meet their CO2 reduction targets in 2025, saying “a realistic approach” is needed on EU climate goals.
