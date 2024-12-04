EU’s upcoming low-carbon hydrogen rules could help scale up market, says think tank

Published 17:42 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:42 on December 4, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

An upcoming law defining low-carbon hydrogen could help scale up the market and help reduce emissions in the EU's hard-to-abate sectors while renewable hydrogen is still not available in the required quantities, a report by a Brussels-based think tank said on Wednesday.