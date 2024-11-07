Brazil’s Para to launch $44 mln forest restoration concession -official
Published 02:03 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 02:03 on November 7, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The environmental secretary of Brazil's Para said the state will launch at COP29 a R$250 million ($44 mln) concession for the restoration of 10,000 hectares of forest with the intention of generating carbon credits.
