California climate disclosure laws survive legal challenge from US business lobby

Published 01:42 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:42 on November 7, 2024  / /  Americas, US

In a lawsuit filed by an association of US business groups against California's climate disclosure rules, a US district court ruled in favour of the state on Tuesday, but the case remains active in pursuit of more evidence.
