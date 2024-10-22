Americas > Share of fossil fuel power falling to 50% across BRICS group, driven by Chinese solar -report

Share of fossil fuel power falling to 50% across BRICS group, driven by Chinese solar -report

Published 14:54 on October 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:54 on October 22, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Middle East

The share of coal-, oil-, and gas-fired power capacity in the BRICS countries could fall below half by the end of this year, as the development of wind, utility-scale solar, and other non-fossil fuel sources dominate the electricity pipeline across the emerging economies, according to research published on Tuesday.
