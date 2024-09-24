Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:40 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 12:40 on September 24, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances held firm, trading in a thin range on Tuesday morning, even as gas eased lower with traders still awaiting clarity on a possible Azeri-Ukraine transit deal, while EUAs were said to be supported by some late compliance buying ahead of next week's deadline, with participants keeping close to key price points in anticipation of Wednesday's options expiry.
