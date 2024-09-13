Japan launches trial of nature coexistence support certificates

Japan’s environment ministry on Friday announced it is now accepting applications from companies seeking so-called nature coexistence support certificates, after the originally intended pilot late last year got delayed.

The East Asian country has approved almost 200 public and private Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs), and last October released plans to start a pilot under which it would issue support certificates for companies providing funding or other assistance to the projects.

However, the process was delayed amid broad discussions around the details of the scheme.

But on Friday the ministry said it will now start accepting applications.

“In order to achieve nature positive, the Ministry of Environment launched a system in FY2023 to certify areas where biodiversity conservation is being promoted through private initiatives as ‘nature symbiosis sites’,” the ministry said.

“As an incentive to encourage private companies and others to actively participate in such activities, we will now begin accepting applications for the ‘Certificate of Support for Nature Symbiosis Sites (Trial Version)’ for those who support nature symbiosis site activities.”

The certificates won’t be tradeable, but will be designed in a manner that companies can include them in reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and other standards.

The nearly 200 approved sites include industrial facilities, commercial and research forests, and other facilities that protect and conserve nature even though that isn’t their primary function, and they don’t have official status as protected areas.

Last year, nearly 600 organisations and companies had signalled interest in participating, and the government expects to certify further locations next year, when the scheme is expected to be fully legislated.

The ministry will also operate a sort of a dating website to match relevant projects that seek support and companies eager to provide it.

The initial application deadline for participants has been set to Jan. 17, 2025, and only projects already certified by the government can apply.

