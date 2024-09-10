Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:16 on September 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:16 on September 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances weakened on Tuesday morning as natural gas prices slipped on diminishing concerns that US Gulf production might be impacted by an approaching tropical storm, while the looming September EUA options contract expiry was said to be starting to exert a pull on prices.
