BRIEFING: Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate
Published 01:36 on August 7, 2024 / Last updated at 01:36 on August 7, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, on Tuesday selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) as her vice presidential candidate, garnering support from green groups that have commended the state leader’s climate efforts since he took office in 2019.
