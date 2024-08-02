Global trading house, Korean securities firm eye Paris-aligned charcoal project in Ghana
Published 07:57 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 07:57 on August 2, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary
A global trading house and a South Korean securities firm have partnered with a project developer on a Ghana-based emissions reduction project that will create carbon credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A global trading house and a South Korean securities firm have partnered with a project developer on a Ghana-based emissions reduction project that will create carbon credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.