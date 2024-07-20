COT report shows CCA traders reposition to 2025, RGA compliance demand remains robust
Published 00:22 on July 20, 2024 / Last updated at 04:37 on July 20, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Stakeholders shifted their California Carbon Allowance futures and options holdings to vintage 2025 in the aftermath of ARB’s cap-and-trade workshop fallout, while the month-long trend of strong compliance demand for RGGI Allowances (RGA) continued, weekly data from the Commitment of Traders’ report released Friday showed.
