Mix of rapid acceleration and “handbrake” risks seen on road ahead for global energy transition -report
Published 07:52 on March 2, 2024 / Last updated at 07:52 on March 2, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A new report has shone a light on the complex road ahead for the global energy transition, revealing a dual narrative of rapid acceleration and significant challenges in the form of various "handbrakes".
A new report has shone a light on the complex road ahead for the global energy transition, revealing a dual narrative of rapid acceleration and significant challenges in the form of various "handbrakes".
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.