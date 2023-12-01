INTERVIEW: ACCU market must shift to compliance system thinking or risk underwhelming
Published 06:38 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 06:42 on December 1, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific
Discussions around Australia’s carbon market is stuck in the perspective of it being a voluntary, rather than a compliance scheme, according to a fund partner, saying that the market must reorient its thinking if it is to succeed.
Discussions around Australia’s carbon market is stuck in the perspective of it being a voluntary, rather than a compliance scheme, according to a fund partner, saying that the market must reorient its thinking if it is to succeed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.