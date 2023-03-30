Another US court suspends EPA denial of RFS compliance relief, pending review

Published 23:17 on March 30, 2023 / Last updated at 23:17 on March 30, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A US federal court on Thursday issued a stay on the EPA’s move to reject small refiners’ request for compliance relief under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), building on several other moves by appellate judges this year.