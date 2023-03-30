California carbon market registration backlog nearly quadruples over past six months

The number of entities awaiting approval by California regulator ARB to take delivery of allowances or offsets in the state’s cap-and-trade programme jumped further in Q1, according to Carbon Pulse analysis of state data, with the few new participants coming from financial players.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.