California carbon market registration backlog nearly quadruples over past six months

Published 22:31 on March 30, 2023 / Last updated at 22:31 on March 30, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The number of entities awaiting approval by California regulator ARB to take delivery of allowances or offsets in the state’s cap-and-trade programme jumped further in Q1, according to Carbon Pulse analysis of state data, with the few new participants coming from financial players.