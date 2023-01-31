ANALYSIS: Will New York’s cap-and-invest programme revive TCI-P or go west?

Published 18:00 on January 31, 2023 / Last updated at 18:00 on January 31, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York’s economy-wide carbon market under development is poised to eventually link with other states, but whether that happens with California, Washington, or a revived Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P) remains unclear, experts told Carbon Pulse.