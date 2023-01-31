RGGI 2022 emissions top prior-year levels, despite Q4 decrease

Published 23:27 on January 31, 2023 / Last updated at 23:44 on January 31, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI-regulated power generators saw their total CO2 output for 2022 end slightly above year-ago levels, despite a small downturn occurring during the fourth quarter, according to official data updated Tuesday.