A federal court on Friday reversed the US EPA’s decision last year to deny compliance obligation exemptions to a pair of small refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), sending biofuel credit (RIN) prices lower even as judges have yet to rule on the merits of the case.
US court grants small refiners relief from Renewable Fuel Standard obligations, pending appeal
