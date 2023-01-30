US court grants small refiners relief from Renewable Fuel Standard obligations, pending appeal

A federal court on Friday reversed the US EPA’s decision last year to deny compliance obligation exemptions to a pair of small refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), sending biofuel credit (RIN) prices lower even as judges have yet to rule on the merits of the case.