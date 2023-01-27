South Korea secures first government CDM deal in Uzbekistan

Published 03:19 on January 27, 2023 / Last updated at 03:19 on January 27, 2023

South Korea has signed its first government contract to buy Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) carbon credits from a landfill gas project in Uzbekistan.