EUAs fell to a week-low on Friday before staging a late rally on short covering to end the week up 3.2% despite weaker energy markets, while carbon’s short term price correlation with natural gas rose to its highest level in a year.
Euro Markets: EUAs reverse early losses on short covering for 3.2% weekly gain as gas correlation rises
EUAs fell to a week-low on Friday before staging a late rally on short covering to end the week up 3.2% despite weaker energy markets, while carbon's short term price correlation with natural gas rose to its highest level in a year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.