EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:54 on November 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:54 on November 22, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs recovered from an early dip after the daily auction cleared at its biggest premium in two weeks amid short covering, while energy prices rose for a third day as colder weather continued to buoy the markets.

EUAs recovered from an early dip after the daily auction cleared at its biggest premium in two weeks amid short covering, while energy prices rose for a third day as colder weather continued to buoy the markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software