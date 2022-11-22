UPDATE- EU negotiators strike provisional deal on shipping in the EU ETS -MEP

Published 13:14 on November 22, 2022 / Last updated at 14:18 on November 22, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping / No Comments

EU negotiators have agreed a unified position on how shipping will be added to the EU ETS, seeking to add the sector's emissions gradually over 2024-26 rather than immediately as the Parliament had initially wanted, an MEP involved in the talks said on Tuesday.