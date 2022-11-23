Members of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday to pave the way for the EU’s central budget to be substantially fed by a new basket of revenue streams based on the ETS, the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), and a share of the reallocated profits of large multinational companies.
Lawmakers want the EU’s future budget income to include ETS, CBAM
