Lawmakers want the EU’s future budget income to include ETS, CBAM

Published 13:43 on November 23, 2022 / Last updated at 13:43 on November 23, 2022 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Members of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday to pave the way for the EU's central budget to be substantially fed by a new basket of revenue streams based on the ETS, the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), and a share of the reallocated profits of large multinational companies.