Taiwan needs to unlock potential for ocean carbon sinks -report

Published 08:29 on November 21, 2022 / Last updated at 08:29 on November 21, 2022

Taiwan should allocate more resources to explore the potential of blue carbon, an emerging field that could absorb roughly one-third of the additional offsets from carbon sinks pledged by the government, an NGO report has found.