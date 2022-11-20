COP27: Reactions to the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan and a snapshot of key announcements

Published 14:25 on November 20, 2022 / Last updated at 14:52 on November 20, 2022

Here are selected expert reactions to the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan, which was concluded at the UN COP27 summit early on Sunday, along with a snapshot of key announcements made at the two-week event.