Negotiations on a new UN carbon crediting mechanism took only limited steps at COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh this month, but some believe the process is providing a clear signal to the shape of the current voluntary carbon market (VCM) that will be hard to ignore.
ANALYSIS – COP27: UN lays down marker for the future of the voluntary carbon market
Negotiations on a new UN carbon crediting mechanism took only limited steps at COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh this month, but some believe the process is providing a clear signal to the shape of the current voluntary carbon market (VCM) that will be hard to ignore.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.