EU climate chief touts hydrogen solution for Africa despite NGO warning

Published 19:16 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 19:16 on November 14, 2022 / Africa, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans arrived at COP27 UN climate talks on Monday proclaiming that hydrogen could be a huge opportunity for Africa, despite green groups stating that if the fuel does not come from 100% renewable sources this solution will only worsen the energy and climate crisis.