EU climate chief Frans Timmermans arrived at COP27 UN climate talks on Monday proclaiming that hydrogen could be a huge opportunity for Africa, despite green groups stating that if the fuel does not come from 100% renewable sources this solution will only worsen the energy and climate crisis.
EU climate chief touts hydrogen solution for Africa despite NGO warning
EU climate chief Frans Timmermans arrived at COP27 UN climate talks on Monday proclaiming that hydrogen could be a huge opportunity for Africa, despite green groups stating that if the fuel does not come from 100% renewable sources this solution will only worsen the energy and climate crisis.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.