The US EPA on Friday presented new analysis to significantly raise the social cost of carbon (SCC) compared to current values, as a working group under President Joe Biden’s administration works to develop a final figure amid ongoing legal challenges.
US EPA proposes hiking social cost of carbon to nearly $200/tonne
