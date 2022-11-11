US EPA proposes hiking social cost of carbon to nearly $200/tonne

Published 18:38 on November 11, 2022 / Last updated at 18:38 on November 11, 2022

The US EPA on Friday presented new analysis to significantly raise the social cost of carbon (SCC) compared to current values, as a working group under President Joe Biden’s administration works to develop a final figure amid ongoing legal challenges.