Deadline looms for Western Balkan nations to advance carbon pricing

Published 17:24 on October 28, 2022

Western Balkan nations have until the end of year to adopt 2030 climate goals as a precursor to imposing carbon pricing, with the EU this week pledging €500 million in aid to help the process along while staving off Russian influence in the region.