Africa > Sovereign ownership could increase risk to voluntary carbon market -experts

Sovereign ownership could increase risk to voluntary carbon market -experts

Published 21:43 on September 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 01:26 on September 14, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Nature-based and other offsets could follow other resources that have seen governments clamp down on private activity as nations set about meeting their Paris Agreement climate pledges, a conference heard on Tuesday.

Nature-based and other offsets could follow other resources that have seen governments clamp down on private activity as nations set about meeting their Paris Agreement climate pledges, a conference heard on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software