The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will host COP28 next year, has updated its NDC to target a cut in business-as-usual (BAU) GHG emissions of 31% by 2030, the petro-state’s ministry of climate change and environment has announced.
COP28 host UAE ups NDC target to 31% cut in BAU emissions by 2030
