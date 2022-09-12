Asia Pacific > Norway readies cash as it revives Indonesia forestry cooperation

Norway readies cash as it revives Indonesia forestry cooperation

Published 11:05 on September 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:05 on September 12, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A year after Indonesia pulled out of its long-standing forest carbon partnership with Norway over delayed payments, the two nations have revived the cooperation in a move that will likely see the Scandinavian country pay for hundreds of millions of tonnes of CO2 from reduced deforestation in recent years.

A year after Indonesia pulled out of its long-standing forest carbon partnership with Norway over delayed payments, the two nations have revived the cooperation in a move that will likely see the Scandinavian country pay for hundreds of millions of tonnes of CO2 from reduced deforestation in recent years.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software