Norway readies cash as it revives Indonesia forestry cooperation

Published 11:05 on September 12, 2022 / Last updated at 11:05 on September 12, 2022

A year after Indonesia pulled out of its long-standing forest carbon partnership with Norway over delayed payments, the two nations have revived the cooperation in a move that will likely see the Scandinavian country pay for hundreds of millions of tonnes of CO2 from reduced deforestation in recent years.