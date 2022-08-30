The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) notched a credit shortfall during the January-March period, as deficit generation from petroleum-based fuels outpaced higher volumes from renewable diesel, according to state data published Monday.
Oregon Clean Fuels Program sees fossil fuels outpace credit generators in Q1 2022
The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) notched a credit shortfall during the January-March period, as deficit generation from petroleum-based fuels outpaced stronger renewable diesel volumes, according to state data published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.