NA Markets: CCAs register $2 swing on aggressive selling, renewables bill

Published 22:59 on August 30, 2022 / Last updated at 22:59 on August 30, 2022

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) experienced significant volatility on Tuesday, as bearish influences from the global macro picture, EUAs, and a Golden State clean electricity bill gave way to renewed bidding on two separate occasions.