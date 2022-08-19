China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday released a plan to develop and launch a unified emissions data measurement and accounting system, a move that would enhance data quality and bolster the credibility of the ETS while also aiding climate policy making and international negotiations.
China prepares to launch unified emissions data accounting system
China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday released a plan to develop and launch a unified emissions data measurement and accounting system, a move that would enhance data quality and bolster the credibility of the ETS while also aiding climate policy making and international negotiations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.