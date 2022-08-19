One of the world’s largest REDD+ tropical forest protection projects has voluntarily slashed the number of offsets it issues amid a clash of two separate methodologies, which has reignited criticism of overcrediting.
Huge REDD project plans to slash carbon credit issuance rate amid wider market revamp
One of the world's largest REDD+ tropical forest protection projects is set to slash its annual crediting allocation by a third, a move that could foreshadow cuts to issuance rates across similar initiatives worldwide as they integrate into jurisdiction-wide programmes amid criticism of ongoing over-crediting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.