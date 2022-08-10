South Korea on Wednesday sold around 97% of the 2.3 million KAUs on offer in the environment ministry’s August auction, as the market remains upbeat over the projected reduced allowance surplus in the 2022 compliance cycle.
SK Market: Korean auction sees healthy demand as outlook, sentiment brighten
