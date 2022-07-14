A German biochar company is planning to scale up its CCS capacity to more than 30,000 tonnes of CO2 a year by 2025 through building the country’s first network of carbon removal parks.
German biochar company looks to expand CCS to 30,000 tCO2 a year
A German biochar company is planning to scale up its CCS capacity to more than 30,000 tonnes of CO2 a year by 2025 through building the country’s first network of carbon removal parks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.