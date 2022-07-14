US way off track from meeting enhanced Paris Agreement target

Published 18:22 on July 14, 2022 / Last updated at 18:22 on July 14, 2022 / Americas, International, US / No Comments

The US will not come close to meeting its more ambitious Paris Agreement GHG reduction target formalised last year, with industrial sector emissions plateauing and abatement in other sectors progressing at a slower-than-needed pace, according to a report published Thursday.