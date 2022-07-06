The European Parliament endorsed on Wednesday controversial EU plans to label some nuclear and natural gas plants as climate-friendly investments.
EU Parliament endorses plans to label gas and nuclear as green activities
The European Parliament endorsed on Wednesday controversial EU plans to label some nuclear and natural gas plants as climate-friendly investments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.