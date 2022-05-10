Delta Air Lines to eventually ramp down VER purchases after 27 Mt procurement for 2021

US carrier Delta Air Lines will shift much of the focus of achieving its CO2 neutrality goal to solutions other than offsets after spending $137 mln on voluntary emissions reductions for its GHG output last year, the company said in a recent report.