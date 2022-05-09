Lower Q1 California power emissions hide bleak hydro outlook

CO2 emissions from California’s electrical grid decreased year-over-year in February and March despite rapidly deteriorating hydro levels across the US West, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data published Monday.