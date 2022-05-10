Switch from coal to renewables cheaper than shifting to gas, report finds

The rapidly declining cost of renewable energy with battery storage, coupled with increasing volatility in gas prices, now reflect that it is cheaper to make the switch from coal to clean sources of electricity than it is to shift from coal to gas-fired power, research released on Tuesday has found.