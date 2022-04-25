Global emissions to peak in 2023 with 1.5C out of reach even with current pledges

Global emissions are set to peak next year before falling through 2050 as the world remains far off track from limiting warming to 1.5C even if countries deliver on current climate pledges, analysts at a leading consultancy said ahead of a landmark report due on Tuesday.