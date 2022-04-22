Pennsylvania tees up RGGI regulation publication to facilitate July entrance

Published April 22, 2022

Pennsylvania on Friday posted its final-form RGGI rulemaking ahead of its weekend publication, aiming to link with the 11-state power sector carbon market by Q3 as legal challenges to the programme loom.